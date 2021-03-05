TANCET Admit Card: Anna University Has Released The Admit Card For Postgraduate Courses

TANCET Admit card: Anna University of Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test admit card. Candidates who have applied for graduate-level exams can now download the TANCET Admit card 2021 from tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates must also note that according to its official website, Anna University will be conducting the Master of Business Administration (MBA) exam and Master of Computer Application (MCA) on March 20. Here are other details about TANCET admit card.

Important Dates for TANCET 2021

Commencement of Registration of Application: January 19, 2021

Last date for Registration of Application: February 16, 2021

Checking Final Status of Application: February 23, 2021

Downloading of Hall Tickets: March 5, 2021

Announcement of Results: On or Before April 16, 2021

Downloading of Mark Sheets: On or Before April 20, 2021

TANCET admit card download

Visit www.tancet.annauniv.edu

Candidates will be able to see a hyperlink on the homepage reading TANCET 2021.

The hyperlink will redirect the candidates to a new page, wherein they will be asked to key in their login details.

On the new page, your ‘TANCET Admit card’ will open.

Candidates must check all the details mentioned on the admit card thoroughly

Take a print of your TANCET 2021 admit card for future reference

Here's a direct link for the TANCET admit card 2021.

TANCET Exam Date

Anna University’s official website states that the exam date for MBA and MCA courses is March 20. For Master of Engineering (ME), Masters of Technology (M.Tech), Master of Architecture (M.Arch) and Master of Planning (M.Plan) will be March 21.

Anna University: About the Institution

Anna University is a public university in Tamil Nadu. The institution's main campus is located in Chennai. According to its official website, it was originally established on September 4, 1978, and was named after C.N. Annadurai, the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As per a September 2020 bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly, the varsity is now an affiliating university for engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu excluding the engineering colleges that are part of the premier Anna Technological and Research University. It is now the affiliating authority for close to 550 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The university conducts various common entrance tests for admitting students into courses. The Tamil Nadu Professional Courses Entrance Examination (TNPCEE) was used as the basis for admission to professional courses until 2006. However, starting from the academic year 2007–08, students were admitted to engineering colleges on the basis of their higher secondary marks. But, the Postgraduate admission process is still based on entrance tests such as TANCET and GATE scores.

