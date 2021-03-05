TANCET Admit Card: Anna University Has Released The Admit Card For Postgraduate Courses

Quick links:
TANCET Admit card: Anna University of Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test admit card. Candidates who have applied for graduate-level exams can now download the TANCET Admit card 2021 from tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates must also note that according to its official website, Anna University will be conducting the Master of Business Administration (MBA) exam and Master of Computer Application (MCA) on March 20. Here are other details about TANCET admit card.
Read | UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Prelims notification released, application process begins
Read | UPSC Indian forest service exam notification out! See age limit, exam pattern, eligibility
Read | JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Exam dates for Research Fellow & other posts postponed
Anna University is a public university in Tamil Nadu. The institution's main campus is located in Chennai. According to its official website, it was originally established on September 4, 1978, and was named after C.N. Annadurai, the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As per a September 2020 bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly, the varsity is now an affiliating university for engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu excluding the engineering colleges that are part of the premier Anna Technological and Research University. It is now the affiliating authority for close to 550 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.
The university conducts various common entrance tests for admitting students into courses. The Tamil Nadu Professional Courses Entrance Examination (TNPCEE) was used as the basis for admission to professional courses until 2006. However, starting from the academic year 2007–08, students were admitted to engineering colleges on the basis of their higher secondary marks. But, the Postgraduate admission process is still based on entrance tests such as TANCET and GATE scores.
Read | UGC NET 2021: Registration deadline extended for December/ May exam, check new dates here