TANCET Admit Card: Anna University To Release TANCET Admit Card Today On Annauniv.edu

TANCET Admit card: Anna University, Tamil Nadu is all set to release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test admit card on March 5. Candidates who have applied for postgraduate level exams will now be able to download the TANCET Admit card 2021 from tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates must also note that according to its official website, Anna University will be conducting the Master of Business Administration (MBA) exam and Master of Computer Application (MCA) on March 20. Here are other details about TANCET admit card and TANCET exam date.

TANCET admit card download

Visit www.tancet.annauniv.edu

After the admit card is released, candidates will be able to see a hyperlink on the homepage reading TANCET 2021.

The hyperlink will redirect the candidates to a new page, where they will be asked to key in their login details.

On the new page, your ‘TANCET Admit card’ will open.

Candidates must check all the details mentioned on the admit card thoroughly

Take a print of your TANCET 2021 admit card for future reference

TANCET Exam Date

Anna University’s official website states that the exam date for MBA and MCA courses is March 20. For Master of Engineering (ME), Masters of Technology (M.Tech), Master of Architecture (M.Arch) and Master of Planning (M.Plan) will be March 21.

Important Dates for TANCET 2021

Commencement of Registration of Application: January 19, 2021

Last date for Registration of Application: February 16, 2021

Checking Final Status of Application: February 23, 2021

Downloading of Hall Tickets: March 5, 2021

Announcement of Results: On or Before April 16, 2021

Downloading of Mark Sheets: On or Before April 20, 2021

More about Anna University

Anna University is a public state university in Tamil Nadu. The institution's main campus is located in Chennai. According to its official website, it was originally established on September 4, 1978, and was named after C.N. Annadurai, the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As per a September 2020 bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly, the varsity is now an affiliating university for engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu excluding the engineering colleges that are part of the premier Anna Technological and Research University. It is now the affiliating authority for close to 550 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.

