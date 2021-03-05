TANCET Admit Card: Anna University To Release TANCET Admit Card Today On Annauniv.edu

Quick links:
TANCET Admit card: Anna University, Tamil Nadu is all set to release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test admit card on March 5. Candidates who have applied for postgraduate level exams will now be able to download the TANCET Admit card 2021 from tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates must also note that according to its official website, Anna University will be conducting the Master of Business Administration (MBA) exam and Master of Computer Application (MCA) on March 20. Here are other details about TANCET admit card and TANCET exam date.
Read | NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link to download; exam on March 14
Read | UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 for 712 vacancies: See UPSC syllabus, exam pattern here
Read | UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Prelims notification released, application process begins
Anna University is a public state university in Tamil Nadu. The institution's main campus is located in Chennai. According to its official website, it was originally established on September 4, 1978, and was named after C.N. Annadurai, the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As per a September 2020 bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly, the varsity is now an affiliating university for engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu excluding the engineering colleges that are part of the premier Anna Technological and Research University. It is now the affiliating authority for close to 550 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.
Read | UPSC Indian forest service exam notification out! See age limit, exam pattern, eligibility