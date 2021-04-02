TANCET Result 2021 Declared By Anna University On April 1; See Direct Link For The Results

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) results have been declared for 2021 by Anna University on April 1. As per the results of the TENCET official calendar, the results were set to be released on April 16. However, Anna University just released the results 15 days earlier, on April 1. Read on to know how students who have applied to this exam can get their TANCET Result 2021.

Anna University TANCET Result Download

As per the Anna University website, the TANCET 2021 mark sheet will available to download digitally on April 8. Students can login through their registered email IDs and passwords on or after April 8 on this official TANCET link here. As per the TANCET calendar, the initial date for marksheet availability was April 20, but that has been postponed by Anna university as well. Read on for detailed steps on how to get your TANCET score from the Anna website.

Steps to Download TANCET Results

Go to the official website of the Anna University, Chennai. Here is the link for the official website.

You will see many options on the homepage of the website. On the right column of the site you can locate the option of 'TANCET Results'

Click on the option and you will be redirected to a new page that requires login credentials.

Enter your TANCET registered email ID, password into the to login. These will be the same credentials you used to download the hall ticket.

Once you login successfully, your TANCET score for 2021 will be displayed on the screen .

Choose the option to print out the result. You can choose to print out a hard copy of the result or or keep a pdf on the computer. It's advisable to do both to have backup copies.

Also, make sure you visit the website after April 8, as the marksheet will become available for download only then.

About TANCET

TANCET is the state level entrance exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu state board as an entrance exam for admission into MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan courses in different colleges across the state. It's a yearly exam, that is held by Anna University in multiple locations. In 2021, the exam was held on March 20 for MBA and MCA courses.

Then on March 21, the remaining exams for ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan were conducted. The exam was conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Dindigul, Erode, Karaikudi, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar cities. Students are advised to regularly check the Anna University website for regular updates and any new notifications. Stay tuned for more news on TANCET and other exam results.

