TANCET Result 2021: What Is Percentile Score In TANCET And What Does It Mean?

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) results were declared for 2021 by Anna University on April 1. As per the results of the TANCET official calendar, the results were set to be released on April 16. However, Anna University just released the results 15 days earlier, on April 1st. Read on to know what is percentile score in TANCET and how to check your percentile score in TANCET.

What is Percentile Score in TANCET?

The TANCET Result 2021 come with the percentile score in the mark sheet as well as the online results. Students don't have to go through a separate process to get their results. Many students don't know what a percentile score is. Basically, Percentile scores for individuals represent how well their score compares to all the other students in the same exam. Percentile score ranges from 1 to 99 percentile.

For eg. If you have a score of 85 per cent in one of your exams, but your score is higher than 95 per cent of all students, then your percentile score will 96, as you have achieved better performance than 96 per cent of all students. TANCET Score and percentile score are different but they are both important. Your TANCET score tells you exactly how much you scored in the exam, whereas your percentile score tells you how well you did in comparison to other students. A high percentile score ensures you get admission into the college of your choice.

How to check your TANCET Result 2021?

Students can go to the Anna University official website to check their TANCET score. On the homepage of the website, you will see the option of 'TANCET Result', click on it. You will be redirected to a page where you will have to provide your email id and password. Once you are logged in, you will be able to view your result and percentile score.

About TANCET

TANCET is the state level entrance exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Education Board and Anna University as an entrance exam for admission into MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan courses in different colleges across the state. It's a yearly exam, that is held by Anna University in multiple locations. In 2021, the exam was held on March 20 for MBA and MCA courses.

Then on March 21, the remaining exams for ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan were conducted. The exam was conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Dindigul, Erode, Karaikudi, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar cities. Students are advised to regularly check the Anna University website for regular updates and any new notifications. Stay tuned for more news on TANCET and other exam results.

Image Source: Shutterstock