TANUVAS Recruitment 2021: University Invites Application For 49 Posts, Here's How To Apply

TANUVAS Recruitment 2021:Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University has recently released a recruitment notification. It is inviting applications for the position of 49 University officers. Eligible and interested candidates for the positions will have to download and fill the application form. Last date to submit the duly filled application form is July 26, 2021. The application should reach the address attached at the end of the story by 5 pm. Vacancy details can be checked at tanuvas.ac.in.

Documents Required

Candidates would be required to submit self-attested copies of-

Date of Birth

Degree Certificates

Community certificates

VCI Membership

ASRR Result

Candidates should also have passport-sized photos with them while filling the form.

Education Qualification, salary and selection process

Candidates should have done Post Graduation/ Ph.D from recognized university or board. Applicants will be selected on the basis of written exam or interview. However, dates for the same have not been announced yet. Selected candidates will get Rs. 40,000 to 55,000 per month as remuneration.

How to apply

Click here to download the application form

Print the doc and fill the form

Read and sign the declaration

Attach evidence

The performance appraisal form can be downloaded by clicking here

Performance Appraisal

After attaching the documents, it is mandatory for candidates to furnish performance appraisal details such as-

Name

Date of birth

Qualification

Number of research papers published during last three years

Notable guest lectures

Date of passing ASRR Exam with proof

21 other details need to be attached

Candidates can click on the direct link to fill the form.

A write up regarding the candidates achievements along with details of any specific accomplishment in the area in the past three years have to be duly mentioned.

Official notification reads, "Completed applications, performance appraisal and write up on achievements for the recruitment of University Officers should reach "The Registrar, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Madhavaram Milk Colony, Chennai-600 051" on or before 5:00 PM on 26/07/2021, failing which the applicant/candidate shall be ineligible"

About University

The seed for the establishment and growth of TANUVAS was sown as early as 1876, when the Madras Veterinary College was started as an Agricultural School in Chennai. It offers diploma and certificate course in the field of veterinary and animal sciences. The institute attained the status of a college in the year 1903, when it started functioning at Dobbin Hall, Chennai and admitted 20 students for a three-year diploma course called GMVC (Graduate of Madras Veterinary College).