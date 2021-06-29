TANUVAS Recruitment 2021: University Invites Application For 49 Posts, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
TANUVAS Recruitment 2021:Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University has recently released a recruitment notification. It is inviting applications for the position of 49 University officers. Eligible and interested candidates for the positions will have to download and fill the application form. Last date to submit the duly filled application form is July 26, 2021. The application should reach the address attached at the end of the story by 5 pm. Vacancy details can be checked at tanuvas.ac.in.
Candidates should have done Post Graduation/ Ph.D from recognized university or board. Applicants will be selected on the basis of written exam or interview. However, dates for the same have not been announced yet. Selected candidates will get Rs. 40,000 to 55,000 per month as remuneration.
Official notification reads, "Completed applications, performance appraisal and write up on achievements for the recruitment of University Officers should reach "The Registrar, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Madhavaram Milk Colony, Chennai-600 051" on or before 5:00 PM on 26/07/2021, failing which the applicant/candidate shall be ineligible"
The seed for the establishment and growth of TANUVAS was sown as early as 1876, when the Madras Veterinary College was started as an Agricultural School in Chennai. It offers diploma and certificate course in the field of veterinary and animal sciences. The institute attained the status of a college in the year 1903, when it started functioning at Dobbin Hall, Chennai and admitted 20 students for a three-year diploma course called GMVC (Graduate of Madras Veterinary College).