Tata Innovation Fellowship Registration Begins, Check How To Apply, Salary & Eligibility

In a bid to discover innovative solutions to major issues in various sectors, the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology has invited applications from applicants for the Tata Innovation Fellowship program. According to the Department of Biotechnology, under this initiative, the central government would "recognize and reward scientists below the age of 55 years with an excellent track record and who have made significant scientific contributions in life sciences and biotechnology, including fundamental research, healthcare, agriculture, allied areas, and environmental sciences".

The government's major emphasis is on innovation and translational research with a potential for commercialization. Candidates must take note that the Tata fellowship is Rs. 25,000/- per month in addition to the regular salary from the host institute. Up to 5 fellowships are conferred on scientists in a year, and each fellow will receive a contingency grant of Rs 600 lakh per annum for meeting the expenses in connection with the research project under the fellowship, as per the notification released on the official website.

Tata Innovation Fellowship: Here's how to apply for the Tata fellowship

To apply, candidates need to fill out and submit the application forms.

The application form should be in the prescribed format available on the DBT website.

According to the official notice, "Application (one hard copy) duly forwarded by the competent authority of the host institute should be sent to Dr. Deo Prakash Chaturvedi, Scientist-C, Room No. 814, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Floor, Block-2, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003, not later than November 30, 2021,"

A soft copy of the application in the prescribed proforma should be submitted online through the DBT ePromis portal (url: http://www.dbtepromis.gov.in or http://www.dbtepromis.nic.in) on or before November 30, 2021, "it has added.

Tata Innovation Fellowship 2021: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the Tata fellowship program candidates must have a Ph.D. degree in Life Sciences, Agriculture, Veterinary Science or a Master’s degree in Medical Sciences, Engineering, or an equivalent degree in Biotechnology.

The candidate must have a regular permanent position in a university, institute, or organization and should be engaged in research and development tasks.

Having spent at least 5 years in India before applying for the fellowship.

Candidates must be open to Indian nationals residing in India.

Candidates below the age of 55 years are welcomed.

More information can be found at the Tata Innovation Fellowship Official Notice.

Image: Shutterstock