TBJEE 2021 To Be Conducted Tomorrow; Check Instructions, COVID Guidelines To Be Followed

TBJEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, all the COVID-19 protocols will be followed at exam centres. The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination or TBJEE exam will be conducted in three shifts for various subjects. Registered students who will be taking exams on August 24 should follow the guidelines and instructions mentioned below. The guidelines have also been uploaded on the official website which is tbjee.nic.in.

Amongst the three shifts mentioned above, the first shift will be for a combined exam of Physics and Chemistry. The second shift will be for the Biology exam and the third shift will be conducted for Mathematics paper. Registered candidates are hereby informed that they must carry the TBJEE 2021 hall ticket. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Official notice reads, "This is for general information to all the candidates of TJEE-2021 that no candidates of Group-C will be allowed to go outside in between Biology and Mathematics Examinations. They will stay in the Examination hall for next Examination (Mathematics). Only candidates of Group-B will leave the Examination hall after Biology Examination. The candidates of Group-A will enter into the Examination hall at 2:15 pm for Mathematics Examination."

TBJEE 2021: Instructions to follow

Candidates appearing for TBJEE 2021 should ensure that they reach the exam hall at least 2 hours prior to the commencement of the exam. This rule has been made in order to avoid overcrowding.

The exam centre doors will be closed half an hour before the exam starts.

Candidate should also carry a valid ID proof along with the three pages admit cards which as mentioned above is compulsory to carry.

Candidates will also have to carry the TBJEE 2021 Self Declaration form and carry the same to the exam centre on August 24, 2021. That form must have the signature of their parents or guardians. Students will sign the form in presence of the centre in charge.

Candidates will have to carry their own sanitiser, face mask, blue or black ball pen.

Candidates will also have to wear a 3-ply mask at all times while appearing for TBJEE 2021.

No electronic gadgets like mobile phones, calculators will be allowed.

Tripura JEE 2021 Question pattern

TBJEE 2021 notification: The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions. The candidate will be allowed 45 minutes to attempt each section on the question paper. Moreover, the subjects have been divided into 10 different modules and three questions will be asked from each section worth 12 marks. According to the Tripura JEE 2021 notification, students will have negative marking for wrong answers. One mark will be deducted from the total marks for each mistake. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, every exam for TBJEE 2021 will be of 120 marks.