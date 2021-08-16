TBJEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Exam On Aug 24; Check Exam Pattern, How To Download & More

TBJEE Admit card 2021: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has published the admit card on its official website. The Tripura JEE 2021 exam, will be conducted on August 24 and the candidates can check the admit card by visiting the official website of the TBJEE or tbjee.nic.in. The exam will be conducted in offline mode at different locations, including Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santribazar, and Agartala. As per the notification released by the state examination department, bringing the admit card inside the examination hall for every session is mandatory. Otherwise, the student may not be allowed to write the exam.

TBJEE exam 2021

The TBJEE exam is mainly conducted for students who wish to take part in professional courses like Engineering, Fisheries, Agriculture, Technological, Paramedical, and other courses. This year, the TBJEE exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2021. The examination date, however, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Notably, the exam will be conducted under COVID-19 measures and all the students inside the examination hall will need to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

TBJEE 2021: TBJEE exam pattern

This year, the TBJEE 2021 exam will be held in three shifts on a single day.

The first shift of the examination will include Physics and Chemistry and the duration of the exam will be 1 hr 30 minutes, while the second shift of the examination will be for Biology subjects and the third shift will be for mathematics with 45 minutes each.

The questions in the examination will be MCQ type and each subject will be divided into 10 modules. Each module will carry 3 questions and each question will of 4 marks. Each module will be worth 12 marks.

The full marks for each subject will be 120 and a total of 30 questions will be there in each subject.

TBJEE Admit card 2021 | TBJEE admit card download | Here's how to download the Tripura JEE 2021 admit card