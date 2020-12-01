TCS Eligibility Criteria For Freshers: Here's All You Need To Know About It

TCS or Tata Consultancy Service recently updated the TCS eligibility criteria from 2019 which will be implemented for 2020. From now on, these new criteria will be followed for all the TCS recruitment procedures. For people who want to secure one of the TCS jobs, read on to get all the needed information related to TCS eligibility criteria.

TCS eligibility criteria

1. Those who have BE or B.Tech and ME or M.Tech in the following subject are eligible for TCS jobs-

a. Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE),

b. Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE),

c. Electrical Engineering.

d. Information Technology(IT), Computer Science Engineering(CSE),

e. Mechanical Engineering, E

f. Electronics and Telecommunication,

g. Electronics/Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering,

h. Instrument Engineering,

i. Network Engineering,

2. Those who have a degree or diploma like MCA with BSC, BCA, B.COM, BA (In statistics or mathematics) can also apply for this TCS careers test.

3. Students who studied M.Sc. in Information Technology or Computer Science are also eligible.

4. One should have more than 60% marks in 10th and 12th standard and in their graduation or masters to apply for TCS hiring.

5. One should clear all of their 10th, 12th, and graduation or masters standard education in first attempt and must not have any backlogs.

6. TCS only considers the normal course duration. Students who have taken another attempt to get more marks are not eligible for the TCS job hunt.

7. All the subjects present in the mark sheet of each standard will be considered for TCS careers.

8. At present, TCS only allows one backlog in their higher education. Aspirants must clear all the backlogs before selection. No pending backlogs are allowed during joining.

9. For a fresher, only 24 months of education gap between two degrees is permitted. Aspirants should provide a proper proof for the education gap if they are selected.

Each year, TCS organizes this national TCS hiring drive through a common eligibility test. There is one written examination. The registration starts in August. The examination usually starts within the first week of September. Students have to pass through the online test to get a chance to appear for the interview round. Those who pass the interview are recruited as TCS employees in various sectors.