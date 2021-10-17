TCS Invites Applications For 'Smart Hiring Program', Check Eligibility & Other Details

Tata Consultancy Services, also known as TCS has announced its recent recruitment drive. The recruitment drive is named ‘Smart Hiring Program’ and it aims to hire fresh graduates employable. Therefore this drive only aims to hire freshers. Fresh college graduates who are interested can apply for the course to learn the skills required at IT companies. Interested candidates can check TCS eligibility and other related details here.

Candidates are hereby informed to apply for the same by November 2, 2021. Candidates will then be selected on the basis of the recruitment test. The test could fall on a date starting from November 19.

TCS hiring ‘Smart Hiring Program’: Check Eligibility

Candidates who belong to science backgrounds are eligible to apply for the course. However, only full-time graduates will be able to apply. Passouts of BCA, B.SC Math, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, and CS, among others, will be able to apply for the course. Passing marks of the programme should be 50% or 5 CGPA or more throughout their academic career.

Gap/Break in education: It is mandatory for students to declare gaps in education if any. The overall academic gap should not exceed 2 years. To be noted that TCS has recently hired 43,000 fresh graduates in the first six months of the ongoing financial year. Moreover, the company also plans to hire more than 35,000 more employees in the ongoing financial year

TCS Hiring: Important Dates