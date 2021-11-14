TCS Recruitment 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till November 30; Check Details

TCS Recruitment 2021: In good news for aspirants, Tata Consultancy Services has postponed the last date to apply for "Smart Hiring" till November 30. All those candidates who have completed their BCA, BSc (Maths, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT,) and BVoc in CS/IT in the years 2020 and 2021 can apply for this recruitment drive. As per the official notice issued by TCS, the last date to fill in the registration form, which earlier was November 15, has now been pushed to November 30, 2021.

TCS is conducting this recruitment drive exclusively for BCA, B. Sc (Maths, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), and B. Voc in CS/IT students and freshers from the passing years of 2020, 2021, and 2022. Meanwhile, all those students who have performed well during the TCS Smart Hiring selection process will be eligible to join TCS Ignite—TCS’ unique "Science to Software" program. According to an official statement issued by TCS, the company mentioned that they have hired as many as 43,000 fresh graduates in the first six months of the financial year, and it has plans to recruit at least 35,000 more this year, said the statement.

TCS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

All those candidates who are pursuing and are in their final year or have completed their graduation from BCA, B.Sc (Maths, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), or B.Voc in CS/IT from 2020, 2021, and 2022 can apply.

Students who are full-time graduates from NIOS (Std. X and XII) can also be part of the test if they have full-time graduation.

Candidates must have a CGPA of 5 or 50% throughout academics in X, XII, and the above-mentioned graduation streams.

The overall academic gap should be more than 2 years.

