'Foreign Languages In Curriculum To Help Teachers Work Abroad': UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday suggested that the state government teachers should be taught foreign languages so that they can get employment abroad too. "The demand for Indian teachers is highest in the world and our teachers can take advantage of the situation," Yogi said in Gorakhpur.

'Identified languages could be made a part of the curriculum'

He also suggested that an effort should be made to upgrade the qualifications of teachers in the country so that there can be a qualitative improvement in the teaching staff. "All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh should identify countries where teachers are needed and the languages are spoken there,” he said at a seminar at Digvijaynath LT Training College.

He added that the identified languages could be made a part of the curriculum. Yogi, however, lamented the fact that a large number of applicants, almost 70 per cent, had failed the recruitment examination for graduate teachers conducted by the UP Basic Education Board.

"This indicates that special attention needs to be paid to the quality of teachers so that the students can also hope for better education," he stated at the college named after a former mahant of Gorakhnath Math. The Chief Minister, who is the current head of the math, also praised mahant Avaidyanath from whom he took over.

On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath instructed the Backward Class Welfare Department (BCWD) to resolve any issues in the disbursal of scholarship and fee reimbursement to students from backward classes.

CM announced an internship program for students

Adityanath has also instructed the department to immediately release the scholarship and fee reimbursement amount directly into the bank accounts of students. The Chief Minister has asked for a detailed report from the department as well within three days, hinting at the possibility of strict action against officials showing a lackadaisical attitude. The CM has also announced an internship program for students of classes 10 and 12, and those pursuing graduation.

READ | 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' independent; empowered to build Ayodhya Mandir: Yogi

READ | Yogi govt lays foundation stone of PAC women battalion's residential complex

Speaking at a job fair organised at the Gorakhpur University on Sunday, he said, “Under the proposed internship program, students will be linked to technical institutes and industries. A student will be given an internship for a time period of six months to one year and will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500.

“The amount of honorarium will be shared by central and state governments. Out of Rs 2,500, Rs 1,500 will be given by the central government, while Rs 1,000 will be given by the state government,” he added. The UP CM also promised assistance to youths in finding jobs and said an HR cell will also be created for it. He also stated that the government will recruit 20% of women in the state police department.

READ | UP Congress demands Yogi Adityanath-led State government set up 'Kisan Aayog'

READ | UP CM Yogi orders probe into Sitapur gas leak that killed 7, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

(With agency inputs)