Teachers' Day 2021: Delhi Govt Announces Abhar Diwas, Honours 122 Teachers With Awards

Bharti Kalra, the Vice-Principal of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rohini, took it upon herself to ensure her students have access to smartphones and continue their learning. During the COVID pandemic throughout 2020, she was troubled after her students could not avail online school classes. Taking on the challenge, she collected 321 smartphones with the aid of her family and folks. Therefore, Kalra's endeavour is being recognised. She has been felicitated with Delhi State Teachers' Awards by the state government on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5.

"I just did my duty and I am happy that it has been recognised by the government," Kalra told PTI.

Kalra stated that she managed to mobilise aid for her students whose parents could not afford smartphones. And, their online attendance and performance gradually improved.

"Her efforts got smartphones to 321 students. A majority of those were the students of class 10 and 12. Her help has been central to the performance of the students in the Board Examinations 2021," a Delhi government statement said.

Kalra is a teacher of Home Science for 19 years and a Vice-Principal for the last three; she will be honoured with a ‘special award’ along with Sarita Rani Bhardwaj, a political science lecturer at Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Mangolpuri. Bhardwaj, too, made efforts in reaching out to the students who could not be contacted on the phone for online classes during the pandemic. She was instrumental in providing worksheets to the students who did not have smartphones.

Delhi government announces "Abhar Diwas"

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government announced celebrating Teachers' Day as ''Abhar Diwas'' and award 122 teachers who diligently discharged their duties during the pandemic.

Apart from the Special Awards, the new ''Face of DoE'' (Directorate of Education) awards will be given to two teachers -- Rajkumar and Suman Arora. A music teacher at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) at Dwarka sector 19, Rajkumar initiated various activities in the school to promote Indian classical music among the younger generation.

“I was responsible for preparing cultural programmes for Republic Day and Independence Day. I was also made the coordinator for ''Maitri Yatra'', a program for cultural exchange between the children of Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir,” Rajkumar said.

The teacher has held the record for longest Marathon Sitar player in Guinness Book of World Records by playing non-stop for 32 hours and 20 minutes.

The other recipient of the ''Face of DoE'' award, Suman Arora, helped five students clear IIT Advanced. The mathematics lecturer at RPVV Paschim Vihar also worked as a Resource Person for newly promoted PGTs. Arora was an active member for the review and update of support material for class 12 mathematics of the Year 2021-22, and her support for peer teachers and students helped 23 students to get selected in IIT JEE Mains.

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia said that of the 1,108 applications received for the Delhi government's teachers' awards, 122 had been finalised by a panel.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said earlier the number of awards were 103 and this year it has been increased.

The eligibility criteria have been relaxed to bring guest teachers and private tutors under consideration for the award. He added that the norm of 15 years of teaching experience to be considered for the award had been relaxed to three years.

Image Credit: PTI