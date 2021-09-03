Teachers' Day 2021: Shikshak Parv To Be Celebrated From Sept 7 - Check Full Details Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
To honour the role of teachers in building society and the nation, Government of India is going to celebrate 'Shikshak Parv' 2021. The 10-day event will start on September 7 to September 17. Centre will launch various initiatives to strengthen the education policy and recognize the efforts of teachers. On September 5, a National Award Ceremony will also be organised where the President of India, Ramnath Kovind, will distribute special awards to 44 teachers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the nation on the day of Shikshak Parv and launch various initiatives. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education will host different functions based on various themes during the 10-day event.
In a bid to strengthen the National Education Policy, NEP 2020, the Education Ministry will host several events on the 10 days of the 'Shiksha Parv'. This event is being organized to bolster the education process and celebrate the role of teachers. On September 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation and launch some initiatives to mark the contribution of the teachers and their role in society. The invitations being launched by PM Modi will include:
The first day of the event will be addressed by the Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, followed by various other guests belonging from different walks of life. Meanwhile, the education department has also prepared a list of 44 teachers to mark their contribution and hard work in the field of teaching. Here is the detailed schedule of the event - Shikshak Parv 2021.