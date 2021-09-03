Teachers' Day 2021: Shikshak Parv To Be Celebrated From Sept 7 - Check Full Details Here

To honour the role of teachers in building society and the nation, Government of India is going to celebrate 'Shikshak Parv' 2021. The 10-day event will start on September 7 to September 17. Centre will launch various initiatives to strengthen the education policy and recognize the efforts of teachers. On September 5, a National Award Ceremony will also be organised where the President of India, Ramnath Kovind, will distribute special awards to 44 teachers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the nation on the day of Shikshak Parv and launch various initiatives. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education will host different functions based on various themes during the 10-day event.

Teachers' Day 2021: Shiksha Parv from September 7 to September 17

In a bid to strengthen the National Education Policy, NEP 2020, the Education Ministry will host several events on the 10 days of the 'Shiksha Parv'. This event is being organized to bolster the education process and celebrate the role of teachers. On September 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation and launch some initiatives to mark the contribution of the teachers and their role in society. The invitations being launched by PM Modi will include:

A Sign Language dictionary of 10,000 words.

Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired).

School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF) of CBSE, NISTHA teachers' training program for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali Portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors, and CSR contributors for school development.

Shikshak Parv 2021: Theme of the 10-day event

September 07 - Quality and Sustainable Schools – Learning from Schools in India.

September 08 - Technology in Education: NDEAR'

September 09 - Foundational Literacy and Numeracy: A Pre-requisite to Learning and ECCE

September 10 - Culture of Innovation in our Schools

September 11 - Nurturing Inclusive Classrooms

September 13 - Innovative Pedagogy to Promote Enjoyable and Engaging Learning

September 14 - Promoting Quality and Sustainable Schools

September 15 - Transforming the System of Assessment: Holistic Progress Card

September 16 - Stimulating Indian Knowledge System, Arts, and Culture

September 17 - Reimagining Vocational Education and Skills Building

The first day of the event will be addressed by the Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, followed by various other guests belonging from different walks of life. Meanwhile, the education department has also prepared a list of 44 teachers to mark their contribution and hard work in the field of teaching. Here is the detailed schedule of the event - Shikshak Parv 2021.

Image: PTI