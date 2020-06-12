Teachers' Of Delhi Government Schools Observe Hunger Strike Over Non-payment Of Salaries

After doctors in Delhi, now teachers of the Delhi government schools have registered their protest over non-payment of salaries. Teachers in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi are sitting on a hunger strike for the last five days holding posters demanding salaries. Teachers while speaking to Republic TV said that around 8,000 families are impacted due to non-payment of salaries.

"We are sitting on hunger strike for the last five days, there are around 8000 affected families and nobody is interested to know about the problems we are facing. We are living in pathetic conditions, we don't have a single penny to even commute. We don't have money to buy ration, banks are pressurising us daily for EMIs" said Kuldeep Khatri, NDMC Teacher

"Today nation-builder teacher is sitting on a hunger strike in the national capital. I would appeal to the man who calls himself the son of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) to pay our salaries," added Khatri

During lockdown, many teachers deputed in food distribution services, quarantine centers and at many other places tested positive

"We were distributing food among poor, deployed in quarantine centers. Many of our teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 also. We went to meet representatives of Delhi government as well as MCD officials, but nothing happened. I request these officials with folded hands to pay our salaries," said protesting MCD teacher

Not only teachers, but doctors at Delhi hospitals are also protesting where they have threatened to tender mass resignation if the salaries are not paid.

"We doctors at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital haven't got our salaries for the last three months, initially we thought of going on strike but due to corona, we have decided to give mass resignation. If the government is not capable enough to pay us, it would be better for us to give our services in other Hospitals. We appreciate being called as corona warrior, but it will not feed my stomach" said Dr. Sunil Prasad, RDA President of Kasturba Hospital.

