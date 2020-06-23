Telangana 10th Results Out On Bse.telangana.gov.in; Check Out Now

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, has released the TS SSC results on June 22, 2020, Monday. According to reports, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the result and informed all the students those who have registered for the SSC exam have passed. She also disclosed that students could check the details of grades assigned to the internal assessment marks on the official website of the board bse.telangana.gov.in. Here are other details about Telangana 10th results 2020 that you must check out right away. Read on.

As per a report by a leading daily, a total of 5,34,903 students had appeared for Telangana board exams. Initially, they were to take place from March 23, 2020, to March 30, 2020. However, after the government announced a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board had to postpone the exams. So, the state government decided not to conduct the papers of remaining subjects and promote students as per their internal assessment marks.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attended a meeting following which they came to this decision. According to reports, he stated that no exams would take place due to the spread of the novel virus. So, only three papers happened when the lockdown came into existence, and the state board failed to conduct the SSC exams of the remaining nine subjects such as English, Mathematics, as well as science. So, we have mentioned how students can check their Telangana 10th results online.

How to check Manabadi results 2020

Candidates have to visit the official website for viewing SSC results.

On the homepage of the website, they need to click on the TS SSC Results link

After which, students will have to enter their roll number and other required details in the box

Telangana 10th results will display on the device screen

Students have to download Manabadi Results 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

SMS method for Telangana 10th results

Students can also check their SSC results with other methods. They can seek them via SMS by typing TS 10 Roll Number to 56263. So, Telangana 10th results will appear on their screen.

Third-party websites

Moreover, other than the official website, many third-party websites are available for the ease of students who want to check SSC results. They include manabadi.com, vidyavision.com, to name a few. So, candidates can check their Manabadi results in 2020 when facing an issue with the official website.

Exam news

The state board decided to launch the grading system in 2018. It came into play from academic session 2019-2020. So, students who have given Board exams will receive grade letters. Here’s the decoding of all the result grades.

Grade A: Over 75 percent

Grade B: Between 60 to 75 percent

Grade C: Between 50 to 60 percent

Grade D: Between 35 to 50 percent

