Telangana: 45 Students, 1 Teacher In Residential School Test Positive For COVID-19

Telangana is witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases these days. Recently, as many as 45 students and one teacher in a residential school in Telangana have tested COVID-19 positive. Along with students, one teacher of a government-run residential school has also tested positive for Covid-19. The COVID cases are being reported at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul school at Muthangi village in Sangareddy district which is about 50 km from Hyderabad. The health authorities conducted tests and examined 491 students and teachers on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Samples to be tested for genome sequencing

The health authority has sent the samples of the COVID-positive students to Hyderabad for genome sequencing. The official said the infected students were in isolation at the hostel on the school premises and currently, the situation is stable. All this started when a girl had taken ill three days ago. Since she was showing suspected symptoms of Covid, the school authorities decided to conduct tests on all students.

Telangana students infections status

To be noted that the number of cases in Telangana is increasing rapidly. It is not the first incident where many people were found positive from the same place. Last week, Mahindra University near Hyderabad closed after 25 students and five staff members tested positive for the virus. The cases were identified when University authorities conducted Covid tests for 1,700 students and staff members. The university at that time declared a holiday for 15 days and the online classes have been stared on November 29, 2021. More cases are being reported in children after the reopening of educational institutions in Telangana from September 1. The High Court allowed the reopening of residential schools in the last week of October after the education department gave an assurance that all preventive measures will be taken.