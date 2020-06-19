Telangana Board Intermediate Exam Results For 1st & 2nd Year Declared

Telangana Board Intermediate Examination results, for both first and second-year students, were announced by State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Hyderabad had conducted Intermediate Public Exams from March 4 to March 21. One of the papers was postponed to June 3 in the wake of the lockdown. Subsequently, papers were evaluated during the lockdown period.

The TSBIE released the Telangana intermediate results for both first and second years students on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Nearly 10 lakh students at 1,339 centres appeared for the exams, and their answer sheets were evaluated by 15,000 evaluators successfully. Not a single positive case of Coronavirus was reported among students, invigilators, or the evaluators.

Overall pass percentage recorded at 60

The Telangana Board said a total of 4,80,555 first-year students and 4,11,651 second-year students had appeared for the exams. The percentage of girls who passed in the first year is 67.47 percent, while that of boys is 52.31 percent. The percentage of girls who passed in the second year is recorded at 75.15 percent, while for boys it is 62.11 percent. The overall pass percentage of first-year students is recorded at 60.01 percent and for the second year at 68.86 percent.

(With inputs from ANI)