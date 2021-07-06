Last Updated:

Telangana Declares Result Of TOSS SSC & TOSS Inter Public Exams, Steps To Check Results

Telangana has declared result of TOSS SSC & TOSS Inter public exams on Monday. Candidates can check results on the official website..

Telangana

Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared TOSS SSC examination result on Monday, July 5, 2021. Along with SSC result, TOSS INTER Public examination results have also been announced. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check official website of TOSS telanganaopenschool.org

Telangana TOSS SSC examination: How to check results

  • Go to official website telanganaopenschool.org
  • On the homepage go to News and Media section
  • Click on 'Results of SSC TOSS PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, July 2021 
  • Fill column your admission number or your name and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Cross-check and take a printout for future reference 

TOSS Inter 2021 Public examination: How to check results

  • Visit the official website telanganaopenschool.org
  • On the homepage go to News and Media section
  • Click on 'RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, JULY - 2021' 
  • Fill column your admission number or your name and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Cross-check and take a printout for future reference 

Direct Link to check results

  • Here is the direct link to check the TOSS SSC result
  • Here is the direct link to check the TOSS Inter result

For obtaining SSC pass certificate, the candidate is required to pass in a minimum of five subjects. In order to obtain an intermediate pass certificate, a candidate is required to pass in a minimum of five subjects. Details can be read in the prospectus that is available on the website telanganaopenschool.org. The Telangana Open School provides ample access to sustainable learner-centric quality education, skill upgradation, and training to learners by using innovative technologies and methodologies of Open and Distance Learning (ODL).

