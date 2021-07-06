Telangana Declares Result Of TOSS SSC & TOSS Inter Public Exams, Steps To Check Results

Quick links:
Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared TOSS SSC examination result on Monday, July 5, 2021. Along with SSC result, TOSS INTER Public examination results have also been announced. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check official website of TOSS telanganaopenschool.org.
For obtaining SSC pass certificate, the candidate is required to pass in a minimum of five subjects. In order to obtain an intermediate pass certificate, a candidate is required to pass in a minimum of five subjects. Details can be read in the prospectus that is available on the website telanganaopenschool.org. The Telangana Open School provides ample access to sustainable learner-centric quality education, skill upgradation, and training to learners by using innovative technologies and methodologies of Open and Distance Learning (ODL).