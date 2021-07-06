Telangana Declares Result Of TOSS SSC & TOSS Inter Public Exams, Steps To Check Results

Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared TOSS SSC examination result on Monday, July 5, 2021. Along with SSC result, TOSS INTER Public examination results have also been announced. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check official website of TOSS telanganaopenschool.org.

Telangana TOSS SSC examination: How to check results

Go to official website telanganaopenschool.org

On the homepage go to News and Media section

Click on 'Results of SSC TOSS PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, July 2021

Fill column your admission number or your name and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check and take a printout for future reference

TOSS Inter 2021 Public examination: How to check results

Visit the official website telanganaopenschool.org

On the homepage go to News and Media section

Click on 'RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, JULY - 2021'

Fill column your admission number or your name and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link to check results

Here is the direct link to check the TOSS SSC result

Here is the direct link to check the TOSS Inter result

For obtaining SSC pass certificate, the candidate is required to pass in a minimum of five subjects. In order to obtain an intermediate pass certificate, a candidate is required to pass in a minimum of five subjects. Details can be read in the prospectus that is available on the website telanganaopenschool.org. The Telangana Open School provides ample access to sustainable learner-centric quality education, skill upgradation, and training to learners by using innovative technologies and methodologies of Open and Distance Learning (ODL).