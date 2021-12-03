Telangana Government To Run Anganwadi Centres From Primary Schools

Telangana government has announced that the state government will be running Anganwadi centres. This has been decided with an aim of strengthening the primary education sector. This move is also expected to ensure the effective functioning of Anganwadi centres. To be noted that the government run schools of Telangana do not have nursery classes. Since the Anganwadi centre will be running from primary schools, it is likely to help in bridging the gap.

“Operation of anganwadi centres from primary schools has been envisaged in view of absence of nursery classes in the government run schools as they would help in bridging the gap and would prepare students of anganwadi centres to primary education,” Ministers P. Sabita Indra Reddy and Satyavati Rathod said.

The Ministers further said that the Anganwadi centres would henceforth provide nursery and kindergarten education to students in addition to providing them nutritious food. This step is also expected to help in reducing the dropout rates. This will prepare students for primary education. Currently, as many as 15,167 Anganwadi centres out of the total 35,700 across the State are already being run from primary schools. Of these, 11,185 centres have their own buildings, 12,174 centres in rent-free accommodations and another 12,219 centres are being run from rented premises.

State government to launch special drive soon

Telangana government will soon be launching a special drive for providing own premises to the Anganwadi centres being run from rented premises. The Ministers further said parents are inclined to let their children join the government-run schools following COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the interest of parents, the state government had accordingly decided to strengthen the infrastructure and other amenities to meet the requirement. They distributed bags comprising stationery material and books sponsored by a voluntary organisation, Save The Children, to the inmates of State Home on the occasion.

45 Students, 1 Teacher In Residential School Test Positive For COVID-19

Telangana is witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases these days. Recently, as many as 45 students and one teacher in a residential school in Telangana have tested COVID-19 positive. Along with students, one teacher of a government-run residential school has also tested positive for Covid-19. The COVID cases are being reported at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul school at Muthangi village in Sangareddy district which is about 50 km from Hyderabad. The health authorities conducted tests and examined 491 students and teachers on November 29, 2021.