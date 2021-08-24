Telangana Govt Announces Re-opening Of State's Educational Institutions From September 1

Considering the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Telangana government on Monday, August 23, announced that all government and private educational institutions including Anganwadi centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

CM Rao ordered Ministers and officials of Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments to clean all educational institutions and hostels premises and water tanks and sanitization of classrooms by August 30 which were earlier shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the meeting Telangana Chief Minister said, "The education system in the state has suffered a lot because of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this wake, we have studied the measures and strategies of different states in the country to reopen educational institutions. We have discussed with the medical and the Health Department, who gave reports that the COVID-19 situation is much under control than the previous months. The public moment is also coming to normalcy gradually".

Chief Minister Rao said, "Meanwhile, the continuous shutdown of educational institutions is causing peer pressure on students, particularly on school level students. Keeping these reports of medical and Health officials in mind, the state government has decided to reopen all educational institutions from 1st September, with all precautions". He further said that once the schools are reopened and any students are found with any symptoms, the headmaster or principal should take them to the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) for a COVID-19 test.

"If he/she is detected COVID positive, such student be sent to parents. All the students must wear masks, sanitize regularly, and maintain social distance. Parents should take care of their children in this regard," said the Chief Minister.

Schools reopen in other states

The Uttar Pradesh government had announced the re-opening of the schools for secondary classes from Monday, 16 August. The state government, on August 2, had issued the mandate to open all government and private schools in the state for students from classes 9 to 12.

On Sunday, August 22, Karnataka Chief Minister had announced to reopen the schools for students of class 9-12 and pre-university courses in the state after a big halt of several months. He had said that the state would resume the function of schools from Monday, August 23.

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

To date, Telangana has reported a total of 6.55 lakh COVID-19 cases with 3,858 deaths. The state has administered a total of 1,70,03,787 COVID vaccine doses across 1,428 vaccination sites.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI