Telangana PG Admission 2021: State Universities Starts Process For Various Courses; Check

Several universities in Telangana have begun the process of accepting applications for postgraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. According to the University Grant Commission, postgraduate admissions must be completed by September 30, 2021. Classes for PG programmes will begin on October 1, 2021, at the earliest.

Telangana PG Admissions 2021

For admission to various PG degrees in 2021, candidates would have to take entrance exams such as the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test, CPGET 2021, and the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET. However, as many as 16,000 seats in Telangana colleges and universities were left vacant in 2020.

Osmania University conducts the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test, CPGET 2021, for admission to various Post Graduate programmes including MA, MSc, M.Com, as well as various PG diploma courses and five-year integrated degrees. The courses are available for admission to institutions such as Osmania Telangana, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Palamuru, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University for the academic year 2021-22.

Universities Dates in Telangana

Candidates are advised to read the comprehensive instructions and trial application forms accessible on the individual websites before filling out the application forms. According to the dates given, the deadline to apply for CPGET without paying a late fee is August 28, 2021. However, with a late cost of Rs. 2,000, the final deadline to apply for CGPET is September 9, 2021. The TS PGECET hall ticket will be available from August 1 to August 10, 2021. The entrance exam will be held from August 11th to 14th.

CPGET-2021 Last Date to Apply without late fee: August 28, 2021

CPGET-2021 Last Date to Apply with a late fee of Rs. 2,000: September 9, 2021

TS PGECET 2021 Download of Hall tickets: August 1 to August 10, 2021

TS PGECET 2021 Examination: August 11 to August 14, 2021

Telangana PG admission registration

For the academic year 2021-22, the TS PGCET is held for admission to several Engineering programmes, Architecture, and Pharmacy. This year, Osmania University is administering the exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE.

According to reports, more than two lakh seats remained unfilled following the final session of counselling on June 1, 2019, according to TSCHE data. The majority of universities, including the University of Hyderabad, have begun the online application process for their postgraduate programmes. For additional information about Telangana PG admission, candidates should keep a check on the official websites i.e, www.tsche.ac.in.

Picture Credit: Unsplash