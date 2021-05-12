Telangana SSC Result 2021: All Class 10 Students To Be Passed Based On Internal Assessment

The Education Board of Telangana has announced that all SSC Class 10 students will be 'passed' for the academic season 2021. An official notification was released by the School Education Department of Telangana announcing this news. As per the notification, all class 10 students will be promoted to the next grades based on internal assessment criteria developed by the School Education Department. Read on for more details on the Telangana SSC Result 2021.

Telangana SSC Result 2021: All Class 10 Students to be Promoted

As per the notification declared by the School Education Department of Telangana, the government has given permission to the Director of Government of Examination, Telangana to declare results as 'pass' for all the students of Class 10 studying in government, aided, private unaided and all schools for the academic year 2020-21. The decision to promote all class 10 students was taken by the Telangana government after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state. The second wave of COVID-19 has been rapidly spreading across the country over the past few days. As a result, most colleges, schools and educational institutions have decided to cancel or postpone their exams for the academic year 2020-21.

As per the notification, grades will be awarded to the Class 10 students based on their performance on the internal assessment that was conducted for Class 10 students. In normal cases, the internal assessment carries 20 per cent of the total marks. However, considering the situation, the Telangana School Education Department has directed the schools to scale up this 20 per cent to 100 per cent of marks. This is being given to the Class 10 students as a one-time relief measure, given the severe situation of COVID-19 in the state.

Previously the Telangana government had announced their decision to cancel the SSC exams in the wake of the serious COVID-19 pandemic. Class 10 students and students of other classes will be able to check their results on the official Telangana Education Board websites at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. While Class 10 exams have been cancelled, Class 12 Board exams have been temporarily postponed. The Telangana government is set to make a decision about the Class 12 exams after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in June. Class 12 students will be informed 15 days prior to the beginning of the exams. Moreover, students from Class 1 to Class 9 have been promoted to the next level without any exams.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK