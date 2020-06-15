TS Results 2020: Manabadi Inter Results Is Expected To Be Declared After June 16, See Here

In a statement to a daily portal, a board official confirmed that the Class 12 results of the board exam held by the Telangana state board will be announced soon. The date is has been fixed to be some time after June 16, 2020. The official has also confirmed that the evaluation of the answer scripts has been complete.

Telangana TS results 2020 will be out soon

The TS results of 2020 will be announced by the state intermediate education board or the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on the official websites. These are bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Last year, the results were released on April 18. However, the TS results got delayed because of the nationwide lockdown enforced to curb the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In other news, the state government of Telangana has announced that they will not conduct a Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for 2020. This decision has been taking due to the Coronavirus pandemic. According to reports from Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao's office, a meeting to review was conducted in the presence of the Chief Minister by a high-level committee. Here, this decision was taken along with another one which says all students will be promoted to the next class without exams.

Meanwhile, only after the TS results have been declared, the admission procedures for the undergraduate programmes will commence. According to the directions given by UGC, the new academic sessions in colleges and universities for the year 2020 will start in September. However, the session usually starts from July-August.

In 2019, 8,70,974 students appeared for the TS Inter exam according to reports. 59.8% passed of this number reportedly passed the first year whereas 65% passed the second year. This year, reports claim, approximately 9.65 lakh students have sat for the TS Intermediate exam.

A guide to check TS Results 2020?

Visit any of the websites listed above

Click on the result link for the relevant courses on the home page (General or Vocational)

Enter the credentials provided and log in

The result will be displayed on the screen

