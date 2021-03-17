Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 52 Posts Of Staff Nurse

Thane Municipal Corporation, TMC has invited the applications as part of its Thane Municipal Corporation recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive is for the posts of Staff Nurse. The official notification regarding the same was released on the official website of the Thane Municipal Corporation at thanecity.gov.in. The interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the official Thane Municipal Corporation notification. The eligible candidates can also apply now in the link mentioned in the notification. For all the people who are wondering about the Thane Municipal Corporation recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

Thane Municipal Corporation recruitment 2021

There are a total of 52 posts of Staff Nurse on offer in the Thane Municipal Corporation recruitment. The application window for the Thane Municipal Corporation vacancy started on March 15 and the applications can be done till March 20, 2021. A candidate is required to send in their applications through the google form link mentioned in the notification. A salary of Rs 20,000 will be given to the selected candidates. The upper age limit for open category candidates is 38 years while for the reserved categories it is 43 years. The date and time of the interview will be notified to the candidates on their email ID. Here is a look at the official Thane Municipal Corporation notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse

See the official Thane Municipal Corporation notification HERE

Those candidates who have completed their registered nursing course and have themselves registered in Maharashtra Nursing Council can apply to the recruitment drive. A candidate needs to have their Gmail account to apply for the posts. After filling in all the details carefully in the application, one should click on submit. Only one application per candidate will be accepted. A copy of the application form will be then sent to the Gmail ID. A printout of this application form should be carried by a candidate while coming to the interview.

Those candidates, who will be selected for the Thane Municipal Corporation vacancy, will be notified on the official website at www.thanecity.gov.in. The applying candidates need to have a basic understanding of the Marathi language too. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Thane Municipal Corporation to know about the latest news and updates related to the Thane Municipal Corporation recruitment.

Image Credits: Shutterstock