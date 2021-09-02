THE World Rankings 2020: IISc Bangalore Remains Country’s Best Institute, Check Rankings

India's three educational institutes have secured a position in the 300–400 bracket among the 1662 universities from 99 countries. The Times Higher Education has published the annual rankings of THE World University Ranking 2022, where Oxford University has topped the list for the sixth consecutive term. The California Institute of Technology is in second and America's Harvard University is in third position. India's rank was led by IISc Bangalore, which has been consistently selected as the first among the Indian institutes for three consecutive years. This year, as many as 71 universities made it into THE World Rankings, including Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Fiji, and Palestine.

We've examined 108m citations from 14.4m research papers & drawn on the views of 22,000 scholars and 430,000 data points from universities directly. The 2022 @timeshighered World University Rankings are now live. View the data on 1,600+ universities at https://t.co/bXppR9tks3 pic.twitter.com/noDFdp2E8F — Phil Baty (@Phil_Baty) September 1, 2021

This year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore was ranked between 301–350 for the third time in a row, making it the best university in India. Among 1000 universities, India has 35 best universities, which makes India the second-largest country in the world to have this many institutes. It is important to mention here that IIT Ropar and JSS Academic Higher Education and Research were ranked between 351–400. While IIT Indore came in at 401–500, Alagappa University and Thapar University ranked at 501–600. India's 10 universities have been ranked in the 801-1000 bracket including Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi Technology University (DTU), Jamia Millia Islamia, and Panjab University, among others. Three universities, including the University of Delhi, have been ranked in the 801-1000 bracket.

We've just published our World University Rankings 2022! Here's a countdown of the overall top 10.



Full results: https://t.co/cYdxgqcoo7#THEUniRankings #THEwas pic.twitter.com/99tjXb5rXD — World University Rankings (@THEworldunirank) September 1, 2021

THE World Rankings

The ranking of these 1662 universities from 99 countries is based on the learning environment (teaching), research, citations (research influence), international reputation and outlook (staff, students, and research), and industry income. According to official data, the analysis was done on more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications. The analysis was based on survey responses from almost 22,000 scholars from across the world.

(IMAGE: IIScBangalore/Twitter)