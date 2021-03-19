TISSNET Result 2021 Delayed Again, To Be Declared On March 25; Check Latest Update Here

Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance test result 2021 has again been delayed. TISSNET 2021 result was initially scheduled to be declared on March 16 which was postponed to March 19. Now the TISSNET Result is again postponed. According to the revised schedule, TISSNET Result 2021 will be declared on March 25. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard from the official website -tiss.edu.

Tata Institute of Social Science had conducted the national level entrance test- TISSNET 2021 on February 20 in an online computer-based test mode. The test is conducted for admissions to Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes. Check how to download TISSNET scorecard after it is declared.

How to check TISSNET Result 2021

Visit the official website of TISS at https://tiss.edu/

On the homepage, click on the link stating 'TISSNET 2021 Result' that will be flashing on the homepage

Log in by entering your login credentials including application numbers and password.

Your TISSNET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

TISS-NET is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage 2 based on the candidates' performance in the TISSNET and the ratio on the number of seats announced for individual programmes under each category. It is a shortlisting process and no reservation rules are applied at this stage. All rules related to reservations of seats under different categories and priorities will be applied only at the time of final seat allocation through merit list/waitlist, the official notice reads. In stage -2, TISS will conduct Programme Aptitude Test (TISS-PAT), Management Aptitude Test (TISS-MAT) (Only for HRM&LR and ODCL) and Online Personal Interview (OPI). The schedule for TISS-PAT, TISS-MAT and Online personal interview (OPI) will be announced in the due course of time.