TISSNET Result 2021 Delayed, To Be Declared On March 19

Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance test results (TISSNET Result) which was scheduled to be out today, has now been postponed to a later date on March 19, 2021. Candidates who had appeared on February 20, 2021, for the TISSNET 2021 exam can now check their results at https://tiss.edu/ when the results are declared on March 19th. Read on to know more about the TISSNET login process and the steps to check TISSNET results.

TISSNET result 2021 postponed till March 19th

TISSNET is conducted for the candidates to take admissions into the Masters programmes including Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated.

Visit TISSNET official website at https://tiss.edu/

Check the "Latest notification" or "Results" tab on the homepage.

Login to the website by filling in the candidate's credentials including application numbers and password.

Submit and download the TISSNET Result 2021, which would be available in a PDF format.

TISS-NET exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage 2. In stage -2, TISS conducts Programme Aptitude Test (TISS-PAT), Management Aptitude Test (TISS-MAT) (Only for HRM&LR and ODCL) and Online Personal Interview (OPI). The exam is conducted in an MCQ format with no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates taking admissions for the master programs at TISS have to clear through the two stages including TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and second TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) after which the TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI) would be conducted. Only those candidates who are shortlisted candidates in TISSNET 2021 will be called for Aptitude Test and Personal Interview. The final list of selected candidates is expected to be released around late April 2021.

TISSNET 2021

According to the official notice, TISS-NET is conducted in a computer-based test manner with multiple-choice questions. TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 20, 2021, where there was a test comprising 100 questions with 1 marks each. The three sections are namely, English proficiency, Mathematics & Logical reasoning and General Awareness(GA) which carried 30, 30 and 40 marks, respectively. The exam duration was for 1 hour and 40 minutes. Candidates who wanted to take admissions in multiple programmes can use their TISSNET score as it is valid for all the programmes.