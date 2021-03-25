TISSNET Result 2021: TISSNET Result Declared Today On Tiss.edu

TISSNET Result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has declared the TISSNET result in 2021. The result was declared today on the Institute’s official website tiss.edu, as the TISSNET result date was March 25. The institute had conducted the computer-based entrance exam on February 20, 2021, at various centres across the country.

How to check TISSNET Result 2021?

Visit the official website at tiss.edu

On its homepage, you will be able to find a link that reads ‘TISSNET Result 2021.’

Enter your login credentials and hit submit.

Your TISSNET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result thoroughly and download the page for future reference.

The TISS-NET exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage 2. In stage -2, TISS conducts Programme Aptitude Test (TISS-PAT), Management Aptitude Test (TISS-MAT) (Only for HRM&LR and ODCL) and Online Personal Interview (OPI). The exam is conducted in an MCQ format. Also, there is no negative marking is done for wrong answers. Candidates taking admissions for the master programs at TISS have to clear through the two stages including TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and the second TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) after which the TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI) would be conducted.

Candidates must note that only those who are shortlisted candidates in TISSNET 2021 will be called for Aptitude Test and Personal Interview. TISS has mentioned on its website, that the final list of selected candidates will be released around late April 2021. Hence, candidates need to keep tabs on every development being posted on the website for the 2021 result.

TISSNET 2021

According to the TISS’ official website, TISS-NET is conducted in a computer-based test manner with multiple-choice questions. TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 20, 2021, where there was a test comprising 100 questions with 1 marks each. The three sections are namely, English proficiency, Mathematics & Logical reasoning and General Awareness(GA) which carried 30, 30 and 40 marks, respectively. The duration of the test was for 1 hour and 40 minutes. Candidates who wanted to take admissions in multiple programmes can use their TISSNET score as it is valid for all the programmes.

More about Tata Institute of Social Sciences

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was established in 1936.

According to its official website, in 1944, it was renamed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences from Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work. In 1964 the institute was deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

Image Credit: Shutterstock