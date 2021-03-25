TISSNET Result 2021 To Be Declared Today: Here's A Guide To Check Results

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) results that were supposed to release last week on March 19 have now been announced to release today. Candidates who have appeared for the TISSNET 2021 examination can check their results today on https://tiss.edu/. Here are more details about the result.

TISSNET Result 2021

The TISSNET results have seen push and pull in dates since March 16 when it was first presumed to release. It's been over a month since the exam was conducted, therefore there's a good chance that the results may be declared today. Nevertheless, candidates are advised to regularly keep tabs on the website.

How to check and download the TISSNET Result 2021 -

Visit the TISSNET website at https://tiss.edu/

In the Announcements category highlighted in green on the homepage, a notification of the TISSNET Results will be present anytime now.

To check the results, the candidate will first have to log in to the website by filling in the TISSNET login credentials that they had received while applying for the examination.

After submitting the required details, the candidate will be redirected to their TISSNET result 2021. The result will be available to download in a PDF format, which can further be printed.

The TISSNET exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage 2. In stage 2, candidates are supposed to appear for a Programme Aptitude Test (TISS-PAT), a Management Aptitude Test (TISS-MAT) (Only for HRM&LR and ODCL) and an Online Personal Interview (OPI). Candidates taking admissions for the master programs at TISS have to clear through the two stages including the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and second, the TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) to be qualified for the TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI). The final list of selected candidates is assumed to be released around late April 2021. Candidates must keep visiting the website frequently for every development being posted on the website for the 2021 result.

The Tata Institute had conducted the exam in various centres across the country on February 20, 2021. The examination was in an MCQ format, 100 questions altogether with no negative marking. The paper was split into three sections, namely English proficiency, Mathematics & Logical reasoning and General Awareness(GA) which carried 30, 30 and 40 marks, respectively.

Image Credit: Shutterstock