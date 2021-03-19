TISSNET Result 2021 To Be Declared Today On Tiss.edu, Here's How To Check

TISSNET Result: Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance test result (TISSNET result) will be released today on March 19, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the TISSNET 2021 test in February can check their results once they are released on https://tiss.edu/. Here are more details about the result.

TISSNET Result 2021 date

The TISSNET result date was earlier scheduled to be declared on March 16, but it was later postponed to March 19, 2021. Hence, students must keep visiting the website frequently as the result could be released any minute now. TISSNET is conducted for candidates to take admissions into the Master's programmes such as Master of Arts, Master of Science as well as for BED-MED integrated courses.

How to download the TISSNET Result 2021

Visit TISSNET official website at https://tiss.edu/

Check the "Latest notification" or "Results" tab present on the homepage.

Login to the website by filling in your TISSNET login credentials including application numbers and password.

Submit and download the TISSNET Result 2021, which would be available in a PDF format.

The TISS-NET exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage 2. In stage -2, TISS conducts Programme Aptitude Test (TISS-PAT), Management Aptitude Test (TISS-MAT) (Only for HRM&LR and ODCL) and Online Personal Interview (OPI). The exam is conducted in an MCQ format and no negative marking is done for wrong answers. Candidates taking admissions for the master programs at TISS have to clear through the two stages including TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and second TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) after which the TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI) would be conducted.

Candidates must note that only those who are shortlisted candidates in TISSNET 2021 will be called for Aptitude Test and Personal Interview. The final list of selected candidates will be released around late April 2021. Hence, candidates need to keep tabs on every development being posted on the website for the 2021 result.

TISSNET 2021

According to the TISS’ official website, TISS-NET is conducted in a computer-based test manner with multiple-choice questions. TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 20, 2021, where there was a test comprising 100 questions with 1 marks each. The three sections are namely, English proficiency, Mathematics & Logical reasoning and General Awareness(GA) which carried 30, 30 and 40 marks, respectively. The duration of the test was for 1 hour and 40 minutes. Candidates who wanted to take admissions in multiple programmes can use their TISSNET score as it is valid for all the programmes.

