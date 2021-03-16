TISSNET Result 2021 To Be Declared Today; See How To Check TISSNET Result 2021

Tata Institute of Social Science will declare the result of its National Entrance Test (TISSNET) exam 2021 on Tuesday, March 16. The entrance exam was held on February 20, 2021. Candidates who had applied for the TISSNET 2021 exam to take admissions into the Master's programmes (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated) can check their results from the official website at https://tiss.edu/ when the results are declared. Read on to know more about TISSNET login and the steps to check TISSNET results when declared on the official site.

According to the official notice, TISS-NET is conducted in a computer-based test manner with 100 objective type multiple choice questions type questions. The exam duration is for 1 hour and 40 minutes. Candidates who apply for single or multiple programmes via TISSNET only have to apply for the test once since the TISS-NET Score is valid for all the programmes. Here are the steps to check the TISSNET 2021 result.

Visit TISSNET official website at https://tiss.edu/

The TISSNET Result 2021 link will be flashing on the homepage.

Login to the website by filling in the candidate's credentials including application numbers and password.

Submit and download the TISSNET Result 2021, which would be available in a PDF format.

TISS-NET exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage 2. In stage -2, TISS conducts Programme Aptitude Test (TISS-PAT), Management Aptitude Test (TISS-MAT) (Only for HRM&LR and ODCL) and Online Personal Interview (OPI). The exam is conducted in an MCQ format with no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates taking admissions for the master programs at TISS have to clear through the two stages including TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and second TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) after which the TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI) would be conducted. Only those candidates who are shortlisted candidates in TISSNET 2021 will be called for Aptitude Test and Personal Interview. The final list of selected candidates is expected to be released around late April 2021.

TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 20, 2021, where there was a test comprising 100 questions with 1 marks each. The three sections are namely, English proficiency, Mathematics & Logical reasoning and General Awareness(GA) which carry 30, 30 and 40 marks, respectively. Candidates are requested to check the official TISSNET website to keep themselves updated about the admission process.