TJEE 2021: Last Date To Fill Tripura JEE Application Form Extended, Direct Link Apply Here

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the last date to apply for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021. Earlier the deadline to apply for TJEE 2021 was April 25 which has been extended to April 30. Interested and eligible students who wish to appear for the engineering entrance exam can apply online by visiting the official website www.tbjee.nic.in.

As per the official notification, TJEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 23. The exam will be held in three sessions. The first session will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm for Physics and Chemistry papers. The second session will be held from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm for the Biology paper. The third session will be held from 2.45 to 3.30 pm for the Mathematics paper. The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all four subjects, the official notification reads.

How to fill TJEE 2021 application form

Step 1: Visit the official website of TJEE-- jeeonline.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, in the left corner, click on the link that reads: “New User Registration”.

Step 3: A new page will open. Fill in the basic details to register for TJEE 2021.

Step 4: Save your registration ID and password somewhere

Step 5: Visit the official website again and log in using the registration number (ID and password).

Step 6: Fill in the TJEE 2021 application form and upload the required documents.

Step 7: Click on the “Apply online” to proceed.

Step 8: Pay the TJEE 2021 application fee in online mode via credit card, debit card or net banking and submit your form

Important Links