TJEE 2021 Postponed Due COVID-19; Check Official Notice On Tbjee.nic.in

Due to the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Test has postponed the next TJEE 2021 examination until further notice. A note has been posted on the official website in this respect. Candidates are encouraged to verify the notification on the official website, tbjee.nic.in. The TJEE 2021 was originally set to take place on June 23, 2021.

TJEE Postponed

The notice reads:

"The Tripura Joint Entrance Exam scheduled for 23 June 2021 is being put on hold due to unavoidable circumstances. The new dates will be announced on the board's website."

TJEE Exam date

TJEE 2021 will be held in three shifts using the Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) methodology by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination. The new exam date will be revealed in the near future. TJEE 2021 candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for any changes.

On June 23, three shifts of the state-level entrance test for admission to participating schools' Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other professional degree programmes were scheduled.

The TJEE test format had been updated for 2021 by the board. Instead of two days, the exam would be held on a single day. Three shifts were planned for the papers. The combined Physics and Chemistry paper was scheduled for the first shift, which would last one and a half hours. The Biology paper was scheduled for the second shift of 45 minutes, while the Mathematics paper was scheduled for the third shift of 45 minutes. Students must be permanent residents of Tripura and have passed the Class 12 board exam from either the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) or the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to be eligible to take the test (CBSE).

TJEE 2021

The Tripura Board conducts the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) every year for admission to Engineering Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges, and other professional degree courses in the state. The primary goal is to choose candidates for admission to colleges based on a merit list generated from a single competitive exam.

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) was formed on 7th April, 1989 for Admission to Engineering Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges, and other professional degree courses.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK