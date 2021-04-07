TJEE 2021 Registration Begins On Tbjee.nic.in; Here's How To Apply For Tripura JEE

The online registration process for the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) has begun. The registration window will close on April 25, 2021. To avoid the last-minute rush, candidates are advised to submit their TJEE 2021 application form on the official website of TBJEE -- of which a direct link is provided below -- as soon as possible. Following the TJEE 2021 registration process, the admit card for the same will reportedly be available in the second week of June. Apart from this, many changes have been made in the way the examination is being conducted this time. Here's everything you need to know about TJEE 2021.

TJEE 2021

Important Dates

Start Date of TJEE 2021 Application: 5 April 2021

Last Date of TJEE 2021 Application: 25 April 2021

TJEE 2021 Admit Card Release Date: Second week of June 2021

TJEE 2021 Date of Examination: 23 June 2021

Result Declaration Date: Third week of July 2021

Steps for TJEE 2021 registration?

Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination - tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, "Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2021" will be displayed on a green button. Click on it to follow a new page. The applicant will be asked to create an account by entering their personal details like Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and creating a password. Those of you who already have an account registered can log in on the same page. The applicant will be redirected to the User Homepage after successful login. Click on the "Profile" link to begin making a profile. The Profile page will open up where the applicant will be required to enter their personal details as instructed on the form. Additionally, scanned copies will need to be attached. Click on the Apply Online button provided below to proceed with the application form. Upon filing the application form, the applicant will be redirected to the payment page. The payment amount for TJEE 2021 application is Rs.500/- Please note that the TJEE 2021 application form must be downloaded and taken a print out for future reference.

TJEE 2021

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) is conducted every year by the Tripura Board for admission to Engineering Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges, and other professional degree courses in the state. The basic purpose is to select candidates for admission to the Colleges on the basis of the merit list prepared from a single competitive examination. This year, the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted in one day instead of the customary two-day system.

Image Source: Shutterstock