TJEE 2021: Tripura Board Releases Result; Check How To Download, Counselling Round & More

Tripura Board merit list: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has published the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 results online. All those candidates who appeared in the TJEE 2021 exam can check their results by visiting the official website of TJEE or by logging on to www.tjee.org. The candidate will have to use their credentials such as their registration number and DOB to check the TJEE 2021 Results.

This year, the state board has issued the common merit list of TJEE for both the PCB and PCM groups separately. All those candidates who qualify for the examination will have to appear in the TJEE 2021 counselling round, which is going to begin from September 21 to 24. As per reports, this year a total of 3788 candidates applied for the TJEE 2021.

Tripura Board Releases Result; Here's how to check

Step 1- To check the Tripura Board merit list, go to the official website, tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2- Now, click on the hyperlink that reads "Tripura joint entrance examination result 2021".

Step 3- Enter the credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and verification code (Verification code comes on the registered mobile number).

Step 4- After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Download the TJEE result 2021 and take a printout of the same for future use.

TJEE 2021: More details here

Every year, students appear in the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination to take admission in undergraduate programs offered by the state board and various universities. If a student qualifies for the TJEE 2021, he/she will be eligible to take admission in engineering, veterinary, fishery, agriculture, and paramedical courses. TJEE is held only for four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology. The students who qualify for the TJEE will have to face the counselling round, below are the documents required to complete the counseling procedure.

Tripura Board: Documents required for the counselling round

Marks sheet of both class 10 and 12.

Address proof can be anything: aadhar card, voter card, driving license.

Class 10 admit card for age verification.

If the candidate belongs to the SC/ST category, then he will have to show the SC/ST certificate.

If a candidate is physically challenged, then he or she will have to produce a (PwD) certificate. More information related to the documents is available on the official website.

