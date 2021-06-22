TMC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details, Notification And Eligibility Criteria

Tata Memorial Center's Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital Sangrur has invited candidates for a walk-in-interview for different contract positions including Junior Engineer, Technician, and others. The announcement may be seen on the official website. Here is more information about the TMC recruitment notification, read on to know.

TMC Vacancy details for TMC recruitment 2021

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 11 positions, including one for a Junior Engineer (Mechanical),

One for a Junior Engineer (Electrical),

Three for an Electrical Technician,

Two for a Mechanical Technician,

One for a Plumber cum Mason,

Three for a Helper.

Eligibility for TMC Recruitment:

Candidates for the position of Junior Engineer (Electrical) must have completed a diploma in Electrical Engineering and have three years of post-qualification experience.

Candidates for the position of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) must have a diploma in mechanical engineering and three years of post-qualification experience.

For the position of Electrical Technician, candidates must have completed ITI Electrician with NCTVT and have three years of experience.

Candidates for Mechanical Technician should have ITI Mechanical with NCTVT and three years of post-secondary experience.

Candidates for plumbers and masons should have completed SSC ITI. Plumbing is a two-year full-time course in plumbing and civil maintenance work in industry, commercial establishments, and hospitals that requires three years of experience after ITI or two years after ITI plus NCTVT. Candidates for the position of Helper should have completed (10+2) and have at least one year of experience in the appropriate sector.

Check the official website for the age restriction and other details.

Tata Memorial Hospital history

As mentioned on the official website, the Tata Memorial Centre is the country's most comprehensive cancer centre for cancer prevention, treatment, and research, and it is equivalent to any other institution of its kind in the world. This accomplishment has been made possible thanks to the Department of Atomic Energy's foresight and unwavering support, which has been in charge of this institution since 1962.

Sir Dorab Tata was resolved to develop equivalent facilities for the treatment of cancer in India, first envisaged with a Radium Institute in Bombay after Lady Meherbai Tata died of leukaemia following treatment overseas in 1932. Sir Dorab was tragically killed in a plane crash in 1932. Because of his dedication, the Trustees of the Sir Dorab Tata Trust, along with a number of prominent cancer experts, dedicated themselves in 1935 to establish a centre that would help the nation in a way that was more enduring than traditional charity.

