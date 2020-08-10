TN 10th Result 2020 Is Out Now On Dge.tn.gov.in; Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Results Online

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the results for Tamil Nadu SSLC exam today. The TN SSLC results were earlier slated to be announced before July 31 if the evaluation process is complete. However, due to the delay in the evaluation process, the Tamil Nadu SSLC result of 2020 was delayed. Tamil Nadu Minister of Education had reportedly mentioned yesterday that all measures were taken to provide students with the Tamil Nadu 10th results as soon as possible.
This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam, which was scheduled between March 27 to April 13. As far as the evaluation is concerned, 80 per cent weightage will be given to marks obtained in quarterly and half-yearly examinations, and the remaining 20 percentage weightage will be given to attendance.
The results are available on Tamil Nadu's official website for examinations at - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Read to know the alternate links to access if the main site is not working. Due to the coronavirus situation across the country, Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2020 were announced online.
Image courtesy: DGE website
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock