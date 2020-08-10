TN 10th Result 2020 Is Out Now On Dge.tn.gov.in; Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Results Online

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the results for Tamil Nadu SSLC exam today. The TN SSLC results were earlier slated to be announced before July 31 if the evaluation process is complete. However, due to the delay in the evaluation process, the Tamil Nadu SSLC result of 2020 was delayed. Tamil Nadu Minister of Education had reportedly mentioned yesterday that all measures were taken to provide students with the Tamil Nadu 10th results as soon as possible.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam, which was scheduled between March 27 to April 13. As far as the evaluation is concerned, 80 per cent weightage will be given to marks obtained in quarterly and half-yearly examinations, and the remaining 20 percentage weightage will be given to attendance.

The results are available on Tamil Nadu's official website for examinations at - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Read to know the alternate links to access if the main site is not working. Due to the coronavirus situation across the country, Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2020 were announced online.

Check TN 10th Result 2020 from online portal

Copy the link tnresults.nic.in and paste on the web browser's search bar which will redirect you to the TN 10th result 2020 homepage.

Click on 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'.

Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing Tamil Nadu 10th result

Click enter and it will lead to the TN 10th result 2020

Check for the name and marks on the page.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for TN 10th result 2020.

Alternate links to check TN 10th result if the main website is not loading

dge.tn.gov.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

schools9.com

Check TN 10th result aka Tamil Nadu SSLC result from home

The Students can also access the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 by using the app.

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations or the DGE has a mobile application under the name TN SSLC Result App.

To know the scores using the app the students will need to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone.

Then visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like registration number and Date of Birth and submit details.

The class 10th SSLC Results will then appear on the screen.

Image courtesy: DGE website

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock