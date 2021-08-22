TN 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here Are The Steps To Check The Scorecards

Quick links:
IMAGE: PIXABAY
Directorate of Government Examinations of Tamil Nadu will be releasing class 10th Result 2021. TN SSLC result 2021 is scheduled to be declared on Monday, August 23. Registered candidates are hereby informed that Tamil Nadu class 10 result 2021 will be available on the board websites after being declared. The list of websites is given below. Candidates can also find the steps to check the result here in this article.
This year, the board did not conduct the class 10th matric exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Directorate of Government Examinations will be declaring the result on the basis of students’ performance in past examinations. In order to check the scorecards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth.
TNDGE has already announced class 12 final results. This year over 8.18 lakh students had registered for HSE or 12th exam in Tamil Nadu. State Ex-Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that all students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One in Tamil Nadu will be promoted without an exam this year.
"Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the ex-Chief Minister had said.