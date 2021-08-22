TN 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here Are The Steps To Check The Scorecards

Directorate of Government Examinations of Tamil Nadu will be releasing class 10th Result 2021. TN SSLC result 2021 is scheduled to be declared on Monday, August 23. Registered candidates are hereby informed that Tamil Nadu class 10 result 2021 will be available on the board websites after being declared. The list of websites is given below. Candidates can also find the steps to check the result here in this article.

Tamil Nadu results 2021: Websites to check

tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in dge2.tn.nic.in.

This year, the board did not conduct the class 10th matric exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Directorate of Government Examinations will be declaring the result on the basis of students’ performance in past examinations. In order to check the scorecards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth.

TN 10th Result 2021: Date and Time

TN SSLC Result 2021 will be declared on August 23, 2021

The result declaration time has not been announced yet

TN 10th Result 2021: Steps To Check

Registered candidates should visit any of these websites- dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the SSLC result link

Candidates will have to log in by entering their registration number and date of birth

Post doing this, the results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the marks memo and take a printout.

Candidates should remember that hard copies of the same will be issued afterward.

TNDGE has already announced class 12 final results. This year over 8.18 lakh students had registered for HSE or 12th exam in Tamil Nadu. State Ex-Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that all students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One in Tamil Nadu will be promoted without an exam this year.