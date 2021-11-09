TN 11th Result 2021: Tamil Nadu 1st Year Supplementary Results Out; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: PTI
TN 11th Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination ( TN DGE) released results of supplementary exams for class 11 on Tuesday, November 9. All those students who have appeared in the examination can check and download their provisional certificate from the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates must note that they will require their roll number, date of birth, and other exam-related details to download the TN Class 11th Result 2021. To get a copy of the answer sheet, candidates need to visit the office of the concerned Principal Education Officer on November 11 and 12, 2021.
According to the statement issued by the state exam conducting body, students are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 275 for each copy of the answer sheet. If students are not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for a recheck. Students are required to pay Rs 305 for biology subjects and Rs 205 for other subjects. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates.