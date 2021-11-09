TN 11th Result 2021: Tamil Nadu 1st Year Supplementary Results Out; Here's Direct Link

TN 11th Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination ( TN DGE) released results of supplementary exams for class 11 on Tuesday, November 9. All those students who have appeared in the examination can check and download their provisional certificate from the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates must note that they will require their roll number, date of birth, and other exam-related details to download the TN Class 11th Result 2021. To get a copy of the answer sheet, candidates need to visit the office of the concerned Principal Education Officer on November 11 and 12, 2021.

According to the statement issued by the state exam conducting body, students are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 275 for each copy of the answer sheet. If students are not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for a recheck. Students are required to pay Rs 305 for biology subjects and Rs 205 for other subjects. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates.

Tamil Nadu 11th result 2021: Direct Link

To download TN +1 Result 2021 candidates can use the direct link given here - Tamil Nadu 11th result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

TN 11th Result 2021: Here's how to download Tamil Nadu +1 results

To download TN 11th Result 2021, candidates need to visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE-Tamil Nadu - dge.tn.gov.in. Now, go to "Latest Notification About Examinations" and click on "Higher Secondary Examination." Select "Higher Secondary First Year September 2021—Provisional Certificate Download". Then fill in details such as roll number, date of birth, and security pin to log in. Check and download the provisional certificate and also take a printout for future reference.

