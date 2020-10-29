TN 11th Supplementary Result Announced On Dge.tn.gov.in, Here's How To Check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has finally announced the TN 11th supplementary result 2020. The result was announced on Thursday, October 29,2020. All the candidates who have appeared in TN Class 11 supplementary examination can now head to the TNDGE’s official website dge.tn.gov.in and check the results.

TN 11th Supplementary Result

How to download TN 11th Supplementary result 2020?

A candidate must first visit the official website of TNDGE

On the website’s homepage, the candidate will be able to find an activated link that says, “TN 11th supplementary result 2020”

One the candidate presses on the link, they will be taken to a new page

In the new page, the candidate will be asked to key in their credentials, they will have to log in with their TN plus one hall ticket number and date of birth

After clicking on ‘Submit’ the candidate will be able to see their TN 11th supplementary result 2020

The candidate can now download the result

It is advised to take a hard copy of the TN 11th supplementary result for future use

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of government examination had conducted the plus one examination in September 2020. A report on the board’s website has revealed that over 10,000 students took the TN class 10th supplementary exam, which was held between Sept 21 to 28. Around 50,000 students appeared in class 12 supplementary examination. The TN 10th supplementary result 2020 and the TN 12th supplementary result 2020 was released on October 28.

About the Directorate of Government Examinations

A report on the directorate’s official website reveals that the Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate directorate in India on February 1975. Before the formation of the Directorate Of Government Examinations, the then DPI/DSE was the ex-officio commissioner for Government exams. At the time the department had an office in Madras only. For the first time, the first secondary school leaving certificate exam was conducted in the year 1911.

Right now the Directorate has 7 Regional offices at Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Cuddalore and Vellore. Aside from the examinations in academic fields, the department also conducts various vocational stream examinations. At present, it is conducting exams for about 25 lakh students every year.

