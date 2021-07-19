Last Updated:

TN 12th Result 2021 Declared At Tnresults.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

TN 12th result 2021 has been declared at 11 am today. Read this to know list of websites where results can be checked. Also know steps to download the results.

Ruchika Kumari
TN 12th result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


TN 12th result 2021: The Directorate of Government Examination of Tamil Nadu has declared Tamil Nadu 12th result 2021. The results have been declared at 11 am by School Education Minister Mahesh Anbil Poyyamozhi. Results of more than 8 lakh students have been uploaded on the website tnresult.nic.in. However, students will be able to access results by the second half of the day. Before the declaration of results, authorities checked and verified the marks of each student. They did so to ensure that students do not face any problems with results. Education Minister of Tamil Nadu told Chief Education Officers in all districts to double-check the marks. Read this to know how to see results through TN +2 result 2021 link. 

TN 12th result download link

Tamil Nadu HSC Result declared: How to check

  • Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the TN  12th Result 2021  link 
  • A login page will appear on the computer screen
  • Key in the required login credentials to check the TN +2 Results 2021
  • After entering the credentials click on the submit button 
  • OR here is the DIRECT LINK to view results
  • Your TN HSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the TN 12th result on your computer or take a screenshot of the marksheet on your smartphone
  • Save the copy and take a printout of TN 12th result 2021 for future use

Tamil Nadu +2 Results 2021: Assessment Criteria

This year, the Tamil Nadu government had to cancel the TN 12th exam due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was cancelled following the decision of central government after it intervened to cancel the CBSE board exams in view of the pandemic. This year the Tamil Nadu government did not conduct the board exams and evaluated the students on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme released by the state government. As per the criteria, 50 percent weightage has been given to class 10th board examination scores. Rest 50% marks will be given on the basis of performance in class 11th and 12th. Students who won't be satisfied with the marks can apply for re-evaluation. Students may also opt for re-examination. State Board will conduct re-examination once COVID situation normalizes in the state as well as Country. However, dates for the re-exam have not been announced yet. 

