TN 12th Result 2021: Tamil Nadu 12th HSC Result 2021 At 11 Am Today, Here's How To Check

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the TN 12th results today at 11 am. Candidates who are registered for the Tamil Nadu class 12th examination will get their results on the official website. As per the official notification released by TN DGE, the TN HSC Results will likely be uploaded on July 19 at 11 am. However, the results will be available for access by the second half of the day.

TN HSC Result 2021

The students are advised to login on to the website with their registered credentials and can download the result scorecard directly from the website. “HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Results expected on 19th July 2021 @ 11:00 A.M,” reads a notification on the official website.

Informing about the TN +2 result declaration, the State Education Minister had earlier said, "The authorities are busy checking and verifying marks. They are doing so in order to ensure that there is no discrepancy while hoping that students will not face any problem with results." The education minister of Tamil Nadu had also stated that Chief Education Officers in all districts have been told to double-check the marks.

Registered students of class 12th will be able to check their results on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. Candidates can either visit the official website of TN DGE and follow the steps given below to check the TN HSC Results 2021.

How to check TN 12th Result 2021

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

On the hompeage, click on the TN 12th Result 2021 link

A login page will appear on the computer screen

Key in the required login credentials to check the TN +2 Results 2021

After entering the credentials click on the submit button

Your TN HSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the TN 12th result on your computer or take a screenshot of the marksheet on your smartphone

Save the copy of TN 12th result 2021 for future use.

List of websites to check TN 12th Result 2021

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu +2 Results 2021: Assessment Criteria

This year, the Tamil Nadu government had to cancel the TN 12th exam due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was cancelled following the decision of central government after it intervened to cancel the CBSE board exams in view of the pandemic. This year the Tamil Nadu government did not conduct the board exams and evaluated the students on the basis of the an alternate assessment scheme released by the state government.

The evaluation criteria was prepared by a 10-member committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in June 2021 had announced evaluation criteria. As per the criteria, 50 percent weightage has been given to class 10th board examination scores. Rest 50% marks will be given on the basis of performance in class 11th and 12th. Students who won't be satisfied with the marks can apply for re-evaluation. Students may also opt for re-examination. State Board will conduct re-examination once COVID situation normalizes in the state as well as Country. However, dates for the re-exam have not been announced yet.