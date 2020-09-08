TN 12th Revaluation Result 2020: TNDGE 12th Revaluation Result Declared On September 8

The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu recently released the Tamil Nadu 12th revalaution result today. Candidates can check their results at the official website of TNDGE that is tnresults.nic.in. The results for Class 11 arrear exams were also declared today i.e. September 8th.

The TNDGE officials declared the result at 2:00 pm today. Students who had applied to get their 12th standard marks to get re-evaluated can visit the official website to see their final result.

TNDGE 12th revaluation result 2020 released

According to a press release by the TNDGE officials, Candidates should note that if their names are not declared in the revaluation result list, then it indicates that there has been no change of marks for those candidates. Students can check their 12th standard revaluation results 2020 and Class 11 arrear exams results by logging into the TNDGE website with their roll number and date of birth.

The Tamil Nadu engineering admission rank list is also awaited on September 17th. The results were earlier supposed to be declared by September 7th. However, due to the Class 12 revaluation results were not declared, the engineering admission rank list was also postponed to a later date on Sept. 17th. This is because students get admission to law, veterinary courses and many other undergraduate courses based on the marks they attain in their Class 12th.

How to check Tamil Nadu 12th revaluation result at DGE website?

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Click on the Tamil Nadu Class XII revaluation result link on the homepage.

To see your results, type in your registered mobile number or roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

Download your provisional mark sheet for future reference.

Image courtesy: DGE portal

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 was declared by the board on July 16, 2020. The passing percentage of Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 stands at 92.34%. In this year’s Tamil Nadu 12th result girls have outperformed boys with 94.80% girls clearing the exams as against 89.41% boys. The passing percentage of Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 was better than last year’s 91.3%. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website of Tamil Nadu education board to know all the latest updates.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock