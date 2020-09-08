TN 12th Revaluation Result 2020 To Be Out Today At Around 2 PM

According to various media reports, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination is all set to release the TN 12th revaluation result 2020 today on September 8, 2020. Reports added that the TNDGE 12th revaluation result will be declared at around 2 PM today on the official websites of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination.

The students and parents had been eagerly awaiting their TN 12th revaluation result in 2020. Once announced, the students awaiting their TN revaluation result 2020 can access and download it on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Those students who were not happy with their TN 12th result 2020 had applied for the revaluation exam. They can visit the online portal and check their results.

TN 12th revaluation result 2020

In an official press release, the Director of Examination has mentioned, “If registration numbers are not on the list, then there is no change in the marks for the candidates. Those who featured on the list can download their provisional mark sheets by registering their roll number and date of birth.” Because of the delay in announcing TN 12th revaluation result 2020, the Tamil Nadu engineering admission rank list was also postponed last week.

The admission in courses like law, agriculture, and veterinary courses are also based on marks in the class 12 examinations. This is why the students and their parents had been waiting for TN 12th revaluation result 2020. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to the TN 12th revaluation result 2020. Students who are awaiting their TNDGE 12th revaluation result 2020 should check the official websites for the announcement of results.

How to check TNDGE 12th revaluation result once declared?