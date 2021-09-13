TN 12th Supplementary Result 2021 Declared, Check Scorecards Through This Direct Link

Tamil Nadu class 12 results 2021: The Directorate of Government Examinations has released TN 12th Supplementary Result 2021. This year, the examinations were conducted in offline mode between August 6 and 19, 2021. Students who had appeared in the examination can now check their results. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website which is tnresults.nic.in.

Candidates took the examination in pen and paper mode across Tamil Nadu. COVID-19 protocols were followed on the exam centres. The TN 12th result 2021 can be accessed on the official website. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check TN 12th Supplementary Result 2021 quickly.

Tamil Nadu class 12th supplementary result 2021

Candidates who took the exam should visit the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations or TN Results website, tnresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Candidates will then have to enter their registration number and date of birth to log in

Click on the ‘Get Marks’ tab to check supplementary results

The results will be displayed on the screen, candidates should take a printout of the same

Here is the direct link to check the results

Students should follow the steps mentioned above to check the results. Students can later collect the hard copy of the mark sheet from their respective schools or junior colleges. Students can apply for rechecking if they are not satisfied with their scores. The registration for rechecking can only be made through the respective schools on September 15 and 16, 2021. The application fee for re totalling for each subject is Rs. 205.