TN Class 10 Result 2021 To Be Out Tomorrow; Here Are Class 10 Evaluation Criteria

TN Class 10 Result 2021 will be declared on August 23, 2021. Board did not conduct board exam this year due to covid. Students can check evaluation criteria.

Ruchika Kumari
TN Class 10 Result 2021

TN Class 10 Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will be releasing the TN class 10th result 2021 soon. The Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021 will be released on Monday at 11 am. The results will be uploaded on the official websites of the board, which are tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Registered students awaiting to check results can do the same through the above-mentioned websites. 

Students should be ready with their application number and date of birth to access their results. Like many other boards, TN Board too cancelled the class 10th board exams this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board also released the evaluation criteria that are being used to assess students. 

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC Result: Evaluation Criteria

The registered students are being evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria devised by the board. Students are being marked using an 80:20 formula. 80 percent weightage will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams conducted by schools. The rest 20 percent weightage will be given on the basis of the attendance of a student. Students are hereby informed that they need to secure at least 35% marks to qualify for TN Class 10 2021 examinations. To be noted that the state board also released the class 12th result last month. Over 8.18 lakh students registered themselves for HSE exam in Tamil Nadu, of whom 8,16,473 students passed.

TN 10th Result 2021: Date and Time

  • TN SSLC Result 2021 will be declared on August 23, 2021
  • The result will be declared in the first half at 11 am

Tamil Nadu results 2021: Websites to check

  1. tnresults.nic.in
  2. dge1.tn.nic.in
  3. dge2.tn.nic.in.

TN 10th Result 2021: Steps To Check

  • Registered candidates should visit any of these websites- dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in;
  • On the homepage, click on the SSLC result link;
  • Candidates will have to log in by entering their registration number and date of birth;
  • Post doing this, the results will be displayed on the screen;
  • Candidates are advised to download the marks memo and take a printout;
  • Candidates should remember that hard copies of the same will be issued afterward.
