Last Updated:

TN Govt Issues Guidelines For Students' Safety Over Increase In Sexual Harassment Cases

As Tamil Nadu reported sexual harassment cases during online classes amid COVID-19, the state governemnt released guidelines for students safety and protection

Written By
Vidyashree S
Tamil Nadu

Credit: PTI


On Monday, June 21, the Tamil Nadu government issues a set of guidelines for student's safety and protection during online classes. The guidelines have been sent to all the education boards and they will be applicable to all the schools in the state. Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have adopted virtual schooling and a number of sexual harassment cases have been reported in Chennai. 

Some of the guidelines issued by the state government include advisory committees in every school, a central compliance cell and a self-audit tool.

How will the compliance cell work?

A press release from the Tamil Nadu government read, "A rained multidisciplinary team drawn from different fields will guide the callers/ complainants regarding the protocol that needs to be followed on receipt of a complaint. All interaction between the CCC and callers will be documented and kept strictly confidential". 

READ | Tamil Nadu will make all efforts to reverse economic slowdown trend, says Governor

A state-level Central Complaint Centre (CCC) with a hotline facility and a dedicated e-mail id is set up by the School Education Department which will be a nodal centre to lodge complaints of sexual abuse and harassment against students. The student safeguarding advisory committee Upon receiving any complaint related to the student's safety or sexual harassment has to immediately inform the state-level cell. 

READ | Tamil Nadu to pass resolution against CAA & Farm laws in budget session, says CM MK Stalin

This centre will constitute a multidisciplinary team that will attend to callers complaints on the harassment issue. The conversation of the call will be documented and kept strictly confidential. All the complaints irrespective of the mode of communication must be documented and addressed. 

READ | Tamil Nadu: Over 2000 COVID-19 cases left out due to error, says state government

This organised central compliance cell is brought to offer an alternative complaint mechanism where the reported issue can be resolved with no further delay. 

Schools to implement the guidelines soon

All stakeholders associated with the school will have to attend an orientation program to understand the provisions in the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. 

The School Education Department will provide the orientation program module. 

Earlier the Tamil Nadu government had directed the school and other educational institutions to record the online classes. Now, the student safeguarding advisory committee should randomly audit the recorded online classes periodically. 

READ | Tamil Nadu: PTR responds to AIADMK on fuel price query, says 'Rates can't be reduced now'

(Image credit: PTI)

READ | Chennai: 4 Lions diagnosed with Delta variant of COVID-19 at Arignar Anna Zoological Park
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND