TN Govt Issues Guidelines For Students' Safety Over Increase In Sexual Harassment Cases

On Monday, June 21, the Tamil Nadu government issues a set of guidelines for student's safety and protection during online classes. The guidelines have been sent to all the education boards and they will be applicable to all the schools in the state. Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have adopted virtual schooling and a number of sexual harassment cases have been reported in Chennai.

Some of the guidelines issued by the state government include advisory committees in every school, a central compliance cell and a self-audit tool.

How will the compliance cell work?

A press release from the Tamil Nadu government read, "A rained multidisciplinary team drawn from different fields will guide the callers/ complainants regarding the protocol that needs to be followed on receipt of a complaint. All interaction between the CCC and callers will be documented and kept strictly confidential".

A state-level Central Complaint Centre (CCC) with a hotline facility and a dedicated e-mail id is set up by the School Education Department which will be a nodal centre to lodge complaints of sexual abuse and harassment against students. The student safeguarding advisory committee Upon receiving any complaint related to the student's safety or sexual harassment has to immediately inform the state-level cell.

This centre will constitute a multidisciplinary team that will attend to callers complaints on the harassment issue. The conversation of the call will be documented and kept strictly confidential. All the complaints irrespective of the mode of communication must be documented and addressed.

This organised central compliance cell is brought to offer an alternative complaint mechanism where the reported issue can be resolved with no further delay.

Schools to implement the guidelines soon

All stakeholders associated with the school will have to attend an orientation program to understand the provisions in the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The School Education Department will provide the orientation program module.

Earlier the Tamil Nadu government had directed the school and other educational institutions to record the online classes. Now, the student safeguarding advisory committee should randomly audit the recorded online classes periodically.

(Image credit: PTI)