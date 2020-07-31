TN Plus One Result 2020 Pass Percentage: 96% Students Pass Overall; Girls Outperform Boys

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has declared the TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020 or Tamil Nadu Plus One (Class 11) Result 2020 on Friday, July 31. The result is available on the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students will also get their results via SMS, in their mobile number registered with the board.

This year, the result declaration was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Usually, TN DGE declares the plus one results in the month of May. In 2019, TN plus one result was declared on May 30 while in 2018, the DGE had declared the Plus One examination result on May 30.

This year, the class 11 exams were conducted from March 4 to 23. However, the Board had to cancel the exam scheduled for March 26 due to pandemic.

TN Board Plus One Board Exam Pass Percentage and Overview

A total of 96% of students cleared the plus one exam successfully. The pass percentage has improved by 1%. According to media reports, girls have again outscored boys in TN Plus one exam. Girls recorded 97.5% while the pass percentage of boys is 94.4%. Of 7249 schools, 2716 schools (37.5%) have registered 100% results. Science stream students register 96.33% passing percentage. 96.28% of examinees have passed in Commerce stream and 94.1% of students have passed the TN Board Plus One Board Exam in Arts stream.

Last year too, girls had outperformed boys. The pass percentage for girls was 96.5% and for boys 93.3%. In the year 2019, the Computer stream recorded a pass percentage of 98.2%, whereas the Commerce and Science stream achieved a pass percentage of 97.4% and 93.9%, respectively.

How to check TN Board Plus One 11th Result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link which says "HSC +1 Examination Results".

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the check button

Step 4: Your marks will be displayed

