TN SSLC Result 2021 Date And Time: Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result Likely On August 23

The Directorate of Govenment Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu has made an important announcement for the students of class 10th. According to local media reports of Tamil Nadu, the TNDGE will announce the TN SSLC Result 2021 on August 23, 2021. The Candidates who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu SSLC (class 10th) exam will be able to check their results and download their mark sheet or score cards online from August 23 onwards.

As per media reports, the link to download TN SSLC Result 2021 mark sheet will be active from 11 am on August 23 till August 30. Local media are providing this information based on a statement given by Director of State Examinations Usharani through a press release that reads, “School students can download the provisional mark certificates for Class X General Examination March 2021 from 11.00 am to 23.08.2021 on 23.08.2021". However, there is no official notice uploaded on the official website of TNDGE yet.

How to check TN SSLC Result 2021

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

On the hompeage, click on the TN 10th or SSLC Result 2021 link

A login page will appear on the computer screen

Key in the required login credentials to check the TN SSLC Results 2021

After entering the credentials click on the submit button

Your TN SSLC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the TN 10th result on your computer or take a screenshot of the marksheet on your smartphone

Save the copy of TN 10th result 2021 for future use.

List of websites to check TN 10th Result 2021

dge1.tn.nic.in dge2.tn.nic.in dge.tn.gov.in

TNDGE has already announced the class 12 or HSLC results 2021 on July 19. This year, the class 10th and 12th board exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Students have been evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment scheme.